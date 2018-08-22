Man arrested after stealing packages from doorstep of Cypress home, deputies say

CYPRESS, Texas — A local man remains in jail after being accused of stealing packages from the front doorstep of a home in the Cypress area, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office announced Wednesday.

Andrew Mallory, 41, is charged with theft.

Constable deputies were dispatched to the 13600 block of Pegasus Road on Aug. 8.

The resident provided deputies with a video of the incident, and following a thorough investigation, officers identified the suspect as Mallory.

The suspect is being held at a Harris County jail on a bond set at $2,500.