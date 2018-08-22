× HPD: Man shot during drive-by in southwest Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the leg during a drive-by in southwest Houston Wednesday.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 12200 block of Riva Ridge around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, the victim was standing outside of his car on the street when another car pulled up and opened fire. The victim was shot in the leg, but managed to run several blocks for help.

The victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.