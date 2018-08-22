× Project Row Houses now accepting applications for Young Mothers Residential Program

HOUSTON — Project Row Houses (PRH) is now accepting applications for its Young Mothers Residential Program (YMRP). The purpose of the program is to empower low-income single mothers, ages 18 through 26, and their children in achieving independent, self-sufficient lives.

Applicants must be employed part-time and be enrolled in an educational program. Applications are due by Friday, August 31. For those who are interested in the program and would like to be considered for the waitlist as well as other PRH programs and workshops, PRH welcomes applications after the deadline.

Through the YMRP, PRH provides a culturally-rich environment for residents to develop healthy, holistic living practices and cultivate a sense of positive energy and self-worth to guide them in becoming empowered, self-confident, and nurturing women, mothers, daughters, companions and employees. The program is designed to strengthen mothers in different areas, including academic excellence; career development; financial management; parental responsibility; emotional, physical and spiritual awareness; and relationship building.

In its history, the YMRP has supported approximately 100 mothers and their families, some of whom have gone on to earn doctorates and law degrees, as well as become community leaders and entrepreneurs.

To apply, please download the application and submit a completed copy to ymrp@projectrowhouses.org.

Application can be found here: https://bit.ly/2OJNmTv

For more information, please visit: https://projectrowhouses.org/young-mothers-program/

ABOUT PROJECT ROW HOUSES (PRH)

PRH is a community platform that enriches lives through art with an emphasis on cultural identity and its impact on the urban landscape. It engages neighbors, artists, and enterprises in collective creative action to help materialize sustainable opportunities in marginalized communities.

PRH occupies a significant footprint in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, one of the city’s oldest African-American neighborhoods. The site encompasses five city blocks and houses 39 structures that serve as home base to a variety of community enriching initiatives, art programs, and neighborhood development activities. PRH programs touch the lives of under resourced neighbors, young single mothers with the ambition of a better life for themselves and their children, small enterprises with the drive to take their businesses to the next level, and artists interested in using their talents to understand and enrich the lives of others. Although PRH’s African-American roots are planted deeply in Third Ward, the work of PRH extends far beyond the borders of a neighborhood in transition. The PRH model for art and social engagement applies not only to Houston, but also to diverse communities around the world.