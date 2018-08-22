× Student arrested at La Porte High School for bringing handgun, officials say

LA PORTE, Texas— A La Porte High School student was arrested after bringing a gun to school Tuesday, according to district officials.

Daunte Scott, 17, was arrested after his fellow classmates alerted school officials and the La Porte Police Department.

According to police, Scott was hanging out before classes in the school parking lot when he showed a gun to a group of students. For unknown reasons, the students waited until school was out to inform authorities.

Scott was taken into custody around 7 p.m. and is charged with exhibition of a firearm on school property, which is a third-degree felony.

“We again take this opportunity to remind parents to sit down and talk with their children relating to the importance of school safety and make sure that each student understands the importance of speaking up when they see something. The safety of our children and the security of our school campuses is absolutely our number one priority. All reports of school violence or threats will be investigated and all those found threating our students will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. “If you see something, say something!” La Porte Police Department Sergeant, Bennie Boles said.