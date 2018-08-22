Suspected arsonist caught on camera torching car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Can you imagine waking up one morning to find your car on fire?

"We had no clue what was going on," Alexander Caro said. "Just come out here and our car is literally on fire from bumper to bumper."

The Caro family hopes Florida police can catch the arsonist who torched their Acura. It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in Miramar near Miami. The whole thing was caught on a surveillance camera.

You can see the suspect as he walks up the driveway with a jug in-hand and proceeds to pour what appears to be a flammable liquid on the roof of the SUV. He takes a step back, takes a quick look around then ignites. Within seconds, whoosh! The flames takeoff, and so does he!

The family is burning mad and bothered! They have no idea who the dude is with the white shoes and long hair, or why he chose to turn their car into set of hot wheels.

"It makes it that much more frightening specially not knowing why. If we were targeted in particular or if it was a random act. All those unanswered questions makes it that much more to deal with."

All that's left of the Acura MDX is a charred shell that looks nothing like it did before. The driveway was scorched and the flames even melted the garage door paint. Thankfully, no one was hurt and car insurance is covering rental.

But now this family of four is looking for answers, justice and a new car!

