Suspects caught on video during car burglary in Missouri City subdivision, deputies say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage Wednesday of two suspected burglars after a car break-in at the Creekstone subdivision in the Missouri City area.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 5600 block of Granite Falls Lane during the early morning hours of Aug. 12.

The homeowner claims the glove box and center console were left open. He reviewed his home surveillance device and saw a man wearing a hoodie walk up to his car at 4:12 a.m and open it.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The victim said he also observed another suspect in a hoodie walking by with a backpack. In the video, the second suspect walks toward the victim's driveway and then continues down the sidewalk, moving away from the home.

The first suspect is about 6 feet tall and has a slender build. He appears to be around 160 pounds. The other suspect is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and has a heavy build.

“I guarantee you someone knows these people,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said. “In this case, they didn’t get any goods, but they kept on walking, looking for other victims. Someone out there can make some cash the easy way by calling Crime Stoppers.”