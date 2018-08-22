Texans cheerleader coach resigns amid bullying allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— The Texans cheerleaders coach named in a lawsuit has resigned, according to the team.

Altovise Gary is named as a defendant in one of two lawsuits filed by former Texans cheerleaders for alleged body shaming.

In a suit filed in May, coach Alto is accused of using duct tape on one of the cheerleader's stomach and telling a cheerleader she had belly jelly.

In an email, the Texans said the organization has no further comment.

Bruce Lloyd, the attorney who filed the lawsuit naming Gary, told NewsFix by phone, "I did not know it was coming. I was surprised."