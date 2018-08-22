Two drivers arrested, accused of jamming toll machines to steal coins on Sam Houston Tollway

HOUSTON — Two local drivers have been arrested and accused of intentionally jamming coin collection machines along the Sam Houston Tollway in northwest Houston, according to the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office.

Ralph Cruz-Fuentes, 26, and Anthony Kimble, 50, were arrested following separate investigations at the Central Toll Plaza in the 6100 Block of W. Sam Houston Parkway North.

Investigators said Cruz-Fuentes was caught on camera stuffing wads of painter’s tape deep into a collection bin before driving off and then returning to the clogged bin to steal the built up coins. He would repeat this process numerous times, deputies said.

Kimble is accused of doing the same, but instead he would allegedly stuff the collection machine with paper or a towel. He is accused of passing through the same lane 23 times in a three day period.

Following a lengthy investigation, both men were arrested. Fuentes is charged with burglary of a coin-operated machine, which is a misdemeanor offense. Kimble is charged with felony theft.