Veterans job fair in Stafford

HOUSTON - Businesses needing a few good men and women in their workforce are out at the Redneck Country Club in Stafford.

Companies hiring here see the added value a veteran brings to the table. And veterans here appreciate the opportunity.

It`s veterans only until 6 p.m. Wednesday night, when opportunities open to the general public. Everyone has to register ahead of time at the RedneckCountryClub.com. And the job fair continues Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Good luck to all you veterans, and thank you for your service!