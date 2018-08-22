Harris County officials increase DWI awareness as Labor Day weekend approaches

HOUSTON— The Harris County District Attorney’s Office held a news conference Wednesday to discuss a joint effort to increase drunk driving awareness for Labor Day weekend.

To combat drunk driving, Harris County has a no refusal policy year round, but starting Friday the Labor Day No Refusal Initiative will be activated and kicked into high gear.

“If you don’t have a plan as to how you are going to get home safely before you leave your house it’s too late. You are going to get in trouble,” Harris County DA Office Chief of Vehicular Crimes Sean Teare said.

If someone is arrested or stopped for suspected DWI during the no refusal weekend they will be taken to the Precinct One location or the Southeast Patrol Headquarters. There will be on site prosecutors writing search warrants, magistrates to sign the warrants and nurses to take blood and check the alcohol levels.

The Labor Day DWI initiative will also focus on underage drinking and clubs that serve alcohol after hours.

“I am personally tired of standing over the bodies of dead babies and other dead people in this county. I’m tired of it! I can tell you right now about two tragic cases in the last few months that involve minors driving and drinking,” Teare said. “Every time my phone rings at three in the morning and I have to go out to one of these cases I start to think about how I can stop it.

After hour checks will be conducted on certain establishments and anyone selling alcohol after the 2 a.m. cutoff or to minors will be shut down immediately and charges brought against them.

“If you follow the law you have nothing to worry about from us. All we are asking you to do is check ID’s, don’t sell to minors and don’t sell to intoxicated people and close your establishment when the law says you have to,” said Teare.

Harris County has led the nation 16 years in a row in drunk driving deaths and the Texas Department of Transportation reported a staggering 2,941 alcohol-related crashes in Harris County in 2016. An estimated 159 of those ended with fatalities.

If you plan on drinking Harris County warns you to “have a plan, because we have a plan to catch you if you don’t,” said Teare.