V.P. Mike Pence arrives in Houston to visit Johnson Space Center

HOUSTON—Vice President Pence landed in Houston Wednesday ahead of marking the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.

Pence announced on Twitter last week that he would be visiting Houston to talk about the future of human space exploration and to visit the Johnson Space Center. Space exploration has become a major priority in the Trump administration and recently acknowledged America leading the way in space once again.

Next week, I will visit @NASA_Johnson Space Center in Houston to talk about the future of human space exploration. Under @POTUS Trump’s administration, America is leading in space once again! — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 16, 2018

Pence made a stop in Rockport and Corpus before landing in Houston.

“Returning to the First Baptist Church in Rockport, TX today nearly one year after the church was devastated by Hurricane Harvey. Inspiring story by the community to rebuild. Will be joined by @ GovAbbott and @ FEMA to be briefed on overall recovery of the area,” he Tweeted.

Arrived in Corpus Christi today to tour the recovery efforts in Texas nearly a year after Hurricane Harvey. Thanks for the warm greeting from @GovAbbott, Rep. Michael Cloud, Mayor Joe McComb, and the GREAT people of the Lone Star State. pic.twitter.com/QTLCkmfaDU — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 22, 2018