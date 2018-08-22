× Woman found dead inside north Houston apartment; foul play is suspected, police say

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside her north Houston apartment Tuesday.

Police responded to a welfare check at the Linda Vista Apartment Homes in the 5500 block of De Soto around 6 p.m.

According to police, the woman’s family became worried after they had not seen or heard from her in several days and called police. When police arrived at the woman’s third-floor apartment, they found her lying in the living room dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the way the woman was found leads them to believe she was murdered.

No further information has been released at this time.