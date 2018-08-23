HPD: 1 arrested, 3 on the run after armed robbery at Exotic Adult Superstore in northeast Houston

HOUSTON— One suspect is in custody and three more on the run after an armed robbery at an adult entertainment store in northeast Houston Thursday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police responded to a silent alarm at the Exotic Adult Superstore located at 15803 Highway 59 around 3:20 a.m.

According to police, four armed men walked into the store and allegedly held employees at gunpoint while they raided the store. At some point during the robbery, a clerk managed to set off the silent alarm and alerted police.

Police arrived to find the suspects leaving the scene in a black sedan and followed in pursuit, going southbound on Highway 59. The driver of the getaway vehicle increased speed and tried to exit the feeder before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a cement support column.

The suspects jumped out of the car and ran in various directions.

One of the suspects was captured during the foot pursuit, the others got away.