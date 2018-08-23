Reports: Aretha Franklin passed away without a will or trust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT — The power of having a legal will goes a long way, and now the surviving loved ones of the Queen of Soul are painfully learning that lesson.

That's because music icon Aretha Franklin died last week reportedly without a will or a trust.

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer at age 76.

Yet, despite her medical condition, the legendary singer apparently didn't get around to writing a last will and testament.

Franklin's four sons have filed a document to be listed as interested parties.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting Franklin's niece is asking to be the estate's representative.

According to Michigan law, an unmarried person's assets should be split evenly among their children when no valid will exists.

Franklin's longtime lawyer claims he urged the musical legend for years to set up a trust.

It's unclear what the late singer's exact estate value is, but it's reportedly somewhere around $80 Million.

A detailed accounting will be made public in court.

The Queen of Soul will be laid to rest on Aug. 31st in Detroit, but she might not be resting in peace if her estate doesn't get settled.