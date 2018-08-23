× Astros and law enforcement community rally together for fundraiser to help recovery of HPD Officer Jerry Flores

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros teamed up with the Assist the Officer Foundation (ATO) for a benefit barbecue in honor of Officer Jerry Flores of the Houston Police Department. In April, Flores was severely injured during a charity golf tournament, falling off a golf cart. The accident caused a traumatic brain injury and Flores was in a coma for several weeks, but is now recovering.

“Everybody loves ‘JFlo,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “He’s been an officer with us for well over 24 years. He now needs our help. We’re praying for him and want to do everything we can to make sure he has all the best medical care he needs now and into the future.”

The Astros hosted the event at Minute Maid Park, where Flores served as a key member of the team’s security staff.

“Jerry’s been a big part of organization, because he’s the guy that keeps our players and employees safe,” Astros President Reid Ryan said. “I was honored to give him that World Series ring. You can see the love this community has for Jerry.”

The event had both a live and silent auction. If you’d like to donate to Flores’ recovery fund, click here to visit the ATO website.