HCSO: Alleged drunk pedestrian hit by train while sleeping on tracks

HOUSTON— A man was killed by a train Wednesday after falling asleep on the train tracks in north Houston, according to the Harris County Sherrif’s Office.

Deputies responded to the railroad crossing at FM1960 and Grey Fox around 9:30 p.m.

According to deputies, a train conductor noticed the man laying on the tracks and tried to stop but was unsuccessful. Police were immediately called. Further investigation revealed the man was allegedly drunk and had fallen asleep on the tracks.

The man died at the scene.