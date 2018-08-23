× HFD: Man severely burned trying to rescue family from burning home in north Houston

HOUSTON— A man is in the hospital after being burned in a house fire Thursday while trying to rescue his family, according to the Houston Fire Department.

HFD responded to the house fire in the 5000 block of Helmers in north Houston around 12:45 a.m.

According to HFD, three members of a family were inside their home when it caught fire. The 55-year-old man made it safely, but did not see the others. He immediately ran back into the house and discovered they escaped from another side of the home. Once inside the man became trapped and was forced to jump out of a window to avoid the flames.

HFD arrived to find the man lying in the front yard with burns to his face and arms.

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

On average, seven people die from home fires every day in the U.S. for these reasons, the National Fire Protection Association asks that every home develop a fire safety plan.

Escape planning tips

The Key to your family’s safety is planning and practicing a home fire escape plan twice a year. Start by identifying two escape routes out of each room, if possible, then make sure that each of those escape routes can be used safely by everyone. Items that block doors and windows in your home could keep you from escaping in the event of a home fire. And that could mean the difference between life and death. So unblock your exits today!

Put your plan to the test