HOUSTON -- We hate to seem like a broken record --and believe us, we know we do -- but the more things change, the more they stay the same. It is hot out there and you find ways to make sure you are cool, safe and hydrated! Friday will see highs in the upper-90s and the heat index will soar to the triple digits, mixed with plenty of humidity. Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives the latest forecast.
Houston forecast: Highs in upper-90s, heat index shoots to triple digits
-
Houston forecast: No surprise here, it’s another hot, dry day!
-
Houston forecast: High temps continue to soar
-
Houston forecast: Temps in the low to mid-90s? We’ll take it!
-
Houston forecast: Muggy nights, scorching hot days to continue throughout the week
-
Houston forecast: What’s on the horizon besides the heat?
-
-
Thursday forecast: Do we really want rain to go away? Triple digit temps to soar in Houston area!
-
Houston forecast: More heavy rain possible Wednesday night, high temps expected Thursday
-
Houston forecast: Dangerously high temperatures continue
-
Houston Forecast: Scattered showers fizzle out as high temps return
-
Houston forecast: Another scorching hot weekend ahead
-
-
Houston forecast: Sunny skies, hot temperatures return
-
Houston forecast: Hot days, warm nights and the heat index is about to skyrocket!
-
Houston forecast: High heat remains, but humidity takes slight dip