Improving with improv is a concept that seems to be making the rounds lately. The University of Chicago has partnered with the Second City, a world famous improv comedy show, to study human behavior can take improvisation beyond performance and translate it into professional and social success.

H-town also knows how to get down when it comes to improv. Benji Cooksey runs ComedySportz, Houston's longest running improv comedy show. He says improv isn't about being funny, it's about being you!

"Really what we want to agree on is that we're going to listen to one another," Cooksey says. "I think really that's one of the best parts about improv and the focus on our communication."

Improv teaches the "yes, and" philosophy. Actors accept their partner's contribution and expand on their ideas without shutting them down.

"The way it has changed me and many people you'll talk to here is the fact that you kind of turn that listening on in other parts of your life whether it be at work, at home, or just about anywhere," Cooksey adds.

Marshall Rorie is a licensed professional counselor in Houston who studies human behavior and says one reason improv helps with self improvement is because it helps us expect the unexpected.

" It really helps you to develop the ability to know how you are saying what you're saying authentically at the time and not really thinking a lot about what distracts other people, etc.," Rorie says.

Being yourself is always a win, win!