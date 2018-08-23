Kids living at Star of Hope gifted with cool, new shoes to head back to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Over 150 homeless children will be walking into their first day of school with a fresh pair of kicks!

Kids living at the Star of Hope's Cornerstone Community will receive a pair of brand new shoes from Academy and, it's safe to say, they were pretty excited!

The annual event is organized by Trees of Hope, with the help from the Robert and Janice McNair Foundation, PurePoint Financial and Raising Canes. The event, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, has donated over 280 pairs of shoes to kids at Star of Hope.

"Their reactions are the reason we do it. The big smiles on their faces, they seem so proud," said VP of Special Events Aimee Rodriguez.