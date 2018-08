Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Good morning, Houston! It's Thursday, August 23rd, 2018 and Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is getting you in the know, before you go. She has your forecast and a look at the weekend weather. Plus, today's top talkers. Including, a robbery suspect nearly hit on freeway while trying to flee from police, the Houston Astros continue to "earn history" with best stare-down after win, and more. Click play to check it out!