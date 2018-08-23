President Trump weighs in on Cohen, Manafort, and the ‘I-word’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump is firing back against critics who say he was implicated in a crime by his former "fixer" attorney Michael Cohen-- after Cohen pleaded guilty to eight Federal charges.

The president says payments made by Cohen for non-disclosure agreements to a couple of women did not come from campaign funds.

"Did they come out of the campaign? They didn't come out of the campaign. They came from me, and I tweeted about it," Trump told Fox News in a White House interview.

But the president made conflicting remarks on the payments just a few months ago, stating he didn't know where the money came from.

Trump also told Fox News he didn't know about the payments initially, though he didn't specify when he learned about them.

"Later on I knew, later on," the president said.

But Cohen released a recording talking with his client in which the president seems to be discussing the payments.

"When it comes time for the financing...which will be," Cohen tells Trump.

"Listen. What financing?" Trump asks.

"Well, I have to pay them some..." Cohen responds.

"Pay cash..." Trump appears to say.

"No, no, no, I got," Cohen concludes.

Of course, Cohen may be a bit strapped for cash now, so he's launched a Go Fund Me page to pay his lawyer.

It's already raised over 140,000 bucks!

As for Trump's former campaign chair-- Paul Manafort-- the president would not say whether or not he is considering a pardon for him.

One juror spoke out about the Manafort jury deliberations, however, saying the paper trail of documents led to the guilty verdict on eight charges, and she said one juror claimed 'reasonable doubt' in the 10 other charges, otherwise Manafort would have been guilty on all counts.

But in a tweet, Trump called Manafort 'a brave man'-- essentially for not 'flipping' to help the Special Counsel in the manner Cohen apparently has.

"Mr. Cohen has knowledge that would be of interest to this Special Counsel," Cohen's lawyer and longtime Clinton associate Lanny Davis floated.

"It's called 'flipping,' and it almost ought to be illegal," Trump suggested. "You get 10 years in jail, but if you say bad things about somebody, in other words, make up stories if you don't know. They just make up lies."

And the White House has remained firm in defending the president.

"There are no charges against him," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders repeatedly told reporters on Wednesday.

But politically, when asked what would happen if the Democrats took control of the House and impeached him, the president predicted the stock market would crash and make a lot of people poor.

But he also stated, "I don't know how you can impeach somebody who's done a great job."