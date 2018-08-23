Rock Bottom and Back: Series on CW39 follows lives of people who went from desperation to inspiration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- Founder and CEO of BIC Alliance Earl. B. Heard chatted with CW39's Morning Dose Maggie Flecknoe about his heartfelt projects -- Rock Bottom and Back and Urban Country.

Rock Bottom and Back™ shares personal stories of hope — from desperation to inspiration — about people from all walks of life, who overcame insurmountable adversities and now give back to others in amazing ways.

Published by BIC Media Solutions and written by The New York Times bestselling author Susan Mustafa with Earl B. Heard, Rock Bottom and Back depicts the incredible lives of 22 people who hit rock bottom and then came back from profound despair to help others in extraordinary ways.

“The idea for this project sprang from my own experience,” Heard said. “I have hit rock bottom several times both professionally and personally, so I know how hard it is to come back. I wanted to create something that would show everyone that hitting bottom is tough, sometimes life-shattering, but we can come back to be happier and more successful than we could imagine by learning from those who have faced overwhelming adversity. This book reminds us that we are never alone; God and people who care are always available if we reach out for help. The stories of the people we have featured in the book and DVD are a shining example of that.”

Rock Bottom and Back will premiere on Sept. 1 at 11:30 a.m. and Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. on CW39.

Urban Country is available on video-on-demand in over 100 million homes. The movie will be released on DVD on Sept. 4 at Walmart.