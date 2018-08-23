× VIDEO: Police release surveillance video of suspect wanted for violent home invasion in southwest Houston

HOUSTON— Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is searching for a suspect accused of a violent home invasion in southwest Houston.

The incident occurred July 31, in the 7000 block of Leaders Crossing around 9:55 p.m.

According to investigators, a woman was entering the front door of her residence when an unknown man approached her from behind and placed a gun to her head. The suspect then forced the woman inside her house, zip tied her and struck her in the forehead with a gun. The man then demanded money while he strangled the victim and threatened to shoot her.

The victim complied and the man fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as ranging in height from 5 feet 9 inches tall to 6 feet and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black ski-mask, black t-shirt, black pants, gloves, and armed with a small silver pistol.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online.