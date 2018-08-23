WANTED: Surveillance video shows armed men rob group of friends outside reception hall in south Houston

HOUSTON—Investigators with Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division are searching for at least three suspects accused of committing a violent robbery outside a reception hall in south Houston.

The incident occurred on August 11 in the 320 block of Broadway around 12:42 a.m.

According to police, a group of friends was standing outside a reception hall when a black Dodge Charger pulled up and three men with guns approached them. The suspects demanded money, forced the victims to the ground and took their property.

The suspects drove off in an unknown direction.

One suspect is described as standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing all black clothing and had dreadlocks. The second and third suspects were also wearing black clothing, but no further details could be provided.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online.