WANTED: Woman accused of identity theft, check fraud totaling $23K

HOUSTON— Investigators with Constable Ted Heap’s Office are asking for the public’s help tracking down an alleged serial forgery suspect.

Brandy Tarver, 37, is wanted on three felony counts of forgery in Precinct 5.

According to investigators, Tarver used a fake ID and forged a series of fraudulent checks totaling nearly $23,000 in May. Tarver then used her victim’s identity to steal mail to carry out additional forgery scams.

Tarver is described as about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs between 175 and 200 pounds.

She was seen wearing a black wig with red highlights at some point.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact investigators at 281-463-6666.