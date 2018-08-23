× WEATHER ALERT: Heat advisory issued for Texas until 9 p.m. Thursday

HOUSTON—The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory until 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to NWS, temperatures are expected to reach up to 110 degrees during the 3 p.m. hour.

Residents are being told to bring all pets and children inside and to stay hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion, which can result in a stroke.

For more information on keeping yourself, your family, and your pets safe during extreme heat, visit the Houston Emergency Operations Center website.

Residents seeking relief from extreme heat may access the City of Houston’s publicly accessible facilities during hours of operation, including Multi-Service Centers and libraries.

For more information visit:

Multi-Service Center Locations and Hours of Operation

The Houston Public Library