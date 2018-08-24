11 men charged in northwest Harris County prostitution sting; 2 suspects on the run

HOUSTON — The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office released the names and mugshots of 11 men charged with soliciting prostitution in the northwest Houston area during a recent undercover operation that spanned two days.

The constable’s office is focused on suppressing prostitution and other related activity near local schools, businesses and neighborhoods. The following suspects were sought out after complaints from area residents.

Among the suspects charged are the following:

Milton Giovanni, 36.

Ernest James Bourgeois III, 55.

Jose Manuel Medina, 40.

Roderick Devone White, 49.

Roy L. Williams, 69.

Henri Levert Andrews, 77.

Mark Lynn Aulman, 44.

Justin Hale, 31.

Moriel Duwann Jones, 42.

Robert “Lo Lo” Leger, 35.

Richard Wilson, 28.

Wilson and Leger are currently wanted by law enforcement.

“Those who plan to proposition a prostitute might want to think again, it can be an undercover investigator,” Constable Mark Herman said in a release.

If you know or suspect a location of supporting prostitution, please contact Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472 or online. All tips can be made anonymously.