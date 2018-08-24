Betsy DeVos considers allowing schools to use federal funds to buy guns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Word on the street is Betsy Devos, head of the U.S. Department of Education, is considering the use of federal dollars to buy guns for educators. Claims, which the White House completely denies.

However, all of this came from an inquiry made by the Texas Education Agency asking for federal funding to buy guns for Texas school districts.

The money in question would come from the Student Support and Academic Enrichment Program which has three main goals.

Provide a well-rounded education. Improve technology Improve school conditions.

Texas officials say they're simply looking for clarification on what exactly improving school conditions really means.

All of this in the wake of school shootings in Parkland, Florida and Santa Fe.

Federal grants in the amount of one million dollars is heading to Santa Fe ISD for education related services to help restore the learning environment after the shooting. Santa Fe officials say they're always appreciative of additional grant funding that supports school safety.

The Houston Federation of Teachers believes using federal funds from education to arm teachers is a bad idea.

The U.S. Department of Education has not decided yay or nay on the issue just yet.

But when it comes to the safety of our kids. The guns better be in the right hands and not the wrong ones.