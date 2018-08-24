Bicyclist fatally struck by possibly several hit-and-run drivers in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver after a 53-year-old bicyclist was fatally struck while riding in the Sunnyside area.

The victim was traveling in the 9000 block of Cullen Boulevard at Mallow Street about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when he was hit by a black sedan, according to investigators. It’s possible the victim was also hit by other vehicles, police said.

The injured bicyclist was taken to Memorial Herman Hospital where he later passed away.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the Houston Police Department Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.