FBCSO: Man, woman arrested after SWAT finds guns, drugs and cash at local home

HOUSTON — A man and woman are facing felony charges Friday after SWAT officers raided a Fort Bend County home and seized various drugs, cash and unauthorized weapons, according to investigators.

Marquis McKnight, 40, and Ciji Jones, 32, were arrested following a weeks-long investigation targeting drug dealers in and around the Missouri City area.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant Friday at a home in the 16000 block of Monte Carlo Lane.

Investigators reportedly found 264 grams of Ecstasy, 50 grams of cocaine, 4.3 pounds of marijuana, 3 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids and other prescription-type controlled substance inside the residence. Officers also seized $3,100 cash and six firearms.

Jones and McKnight are charged with six counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. These charges were enhanced due to the house being in a drug free zone.

“The Narcotics Task Force members continue to relentlessly work hard at cleaning up our streets from drugs,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said. “Job well done.”