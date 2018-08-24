Flix Fix: The Happytime Murders, Papillon and Dustin talks with Blaze director Ethan Hawke!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Oscar nominated writer and actor Ethan Hawke sits down with AP Award winning film critic Dustin Chase to discuss his new film Blaze about the music and life of Texas folk singer Blaze Foley. Also, on the show this week Chase reviews Melissa McCarthy’s latest R-rated flick The Happytime Murders, which caused controversy from the moment the trailer debuted. Charlie Hunnam also has a new movie in theaters this week, remake Papillon gives the 70’s prison thriller a modern visual update. Your guide to what’s new in theaters this weekend starts right here on Flix Fix.

[Bonus! Watch Dustin's full interview with Blaze director Ethan Hawke]