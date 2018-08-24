Got tips? HCSO needs your help capturing these 10 local fugitives

HOUSTON — In an effort to keep the city safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following wanted fugitives.

These men and women are accused of committing an array of crimes from bodily injury of the elderly to sexual assault of a child.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

All tipsters remain anonymous