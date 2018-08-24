Roll’n Tour: Celebrate Houston’s 182nd Birthday on Houston’s History Bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Happy 182nd Birthday, Houston!

Historic Houston's Mister McKinney along with Catalyst Houston manager Brittney White and Texas Loan Star CEO Laith Daik showed CW39's Morning Dose Maggie Flecknoe and viewers around H-Town on the Houston History Bus while giving facts about its past.

Mister McKinney's Historic Houston is partnering up with Catalyst Houston to celebrate Houston's 182nd birthday -- actual birthday is on Aug. 30 -- with FREE tours of downtown Houston from Aug. 24 to Sept. 9.

There will be free historic Heights tours on Sept. 21 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Houston Heights -- annexed by Houston in 1918.

To secure your seats on the Houston History Bus, visit www.MisterMcKinney.com to register.