× HCSO: Sheriff finds marijuana, narcotics in woman’s car after wreck with off-duty deputy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car accident that sent a Precinct 5 Deputy to the hospital and a woman to jail Friday in north Houston.

Deputies responded to an accident at the intersection of Kuykendahl and Louetta around 4 a.m.

According to deputies, a woman was traveling northbound on Kuykendahl and a man was traveling westbound on Louetta when one of them ran a red light and crashed into the other driver. The driver of the second vehicle, who just so happened to be a deputy, called for help.

Upon arrival, deputies were alarmed by the woman’s behavior and conducted a search of her car. During the search, deputies discovered an unknown amount of narcotics and marijuana.

The woman was taken into custody and the off-duty deputy was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

An investigation is underway to determine who ran the red light.