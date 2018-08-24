Houston Happenings: Children’s Museum Harvey Heroes, Camp Gladiator, AIA Sandcastle Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Children’s Museum Hurricane Harvey Heroes

This Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey and not all heroes wear capes.

The Children's Museum of Houston will celebrate Houston's Hometown Heroes this Saturday at its location on Binz Street.

The event will start at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Camp Gladiator At Minute Maid Park

Camp Gladiator is taking over Minute Maid Park this Saturday for its first ever free stadium dash.

The intense workouts begin at 7 a.m.

If you are not ready for an intense workout, feel free to cheer on a friend.

For more information, click here.

AIA Sandcastle Competition

The American Institute of Architects is hosting its annual sandcastle competition this Saturday in Galveston.

The competition begins at 10 a.m.

Over 60 teams will compete for the prestigious gold bucket award by creating sandcastles in different categories – history, traditional, architectural, superheroes and more.

The competition is free to the public.

For more information, click here.