HPD: One man killed, another injured in crash involving hit-and-run driver in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for new leads after one person was killed and another was badly injured during a crash involving a hit-and-run driver.

Kenneth Bodwin and a second person were walking along the feeder road of the Southwest Freeway about 12:15 a.m. on July 19 when they were struck by a silver 2014 or 2015 Honda Civic.

Bodwin was pronounced dead when first responders arrived.

The other victim was taken to the hospital with a broken back.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.