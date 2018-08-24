‘Incident meteorologist’ becomes media star by accident during Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - There are certain Harvey images we'll never forget— and certain people, too!

Surely, you remember Jeff Lindner.

"Honestly, during an emergency situation, people want you to get to the point," Lindner said.

The no-nonsense meteorologist with the Harris County Flood Control District quickly became the face of the flood.

"I guess I kind of call myself an incident meteorologist. There's an incident, Harvey is the incident. And I go in as the forecaster that sits at the emergency operations center."

Almost from the moment the monumental storm was making its way toward our metropolis, Lindner's mug was a magnet for the media. And why not? He was the guy with most of the answers.

"Friday morning at 3 a.m. before the storm made landfall Friday evening, I went in at 3 a.m. and I would be there then for the next eight days straight," he said.

Make no mistake, Lindner is a G-man. Working with all the other government officials and emergency response chiefs is his job, especially when the water is rising.

"I think it was very difficult for any of us to fully grasp how much rain would fall over such a big area and that everybody would be impacted," he said.

By all accounts, Lindner surpassed expectations as the go-to guy for info about the bayous, creeks and reservoirs. He kept a cool head above water, which saved lives.

"It's the middle of the night, it's pouring rain, in a lot of cases this is the hardest rain you've ever seen in your life. The wind's blowing to some degree. There's tornado warnings, and here's this person asking me to go get on my roof. Because if you go into your attic, you may not come out of it," he said.

He takes his public servant duties seriously, but not all the credit.

"Communication is still one of the most difficult aspects in an emergency crisis type situation. I think everybody did the absolute best job they could do given the circumstances we were dealt," he said.

As far as social media tools, Lindner gives Twitter and the Next Door app a thumbs up.

But for face time forecasts. we give him our thumbs up!

