Michael Phelps attends grand opening of long-awaited crystal lagoon in Humble’s Balmoral subdivision 

HOUSTON — The long-awaited crystal lagoon at the Balmoral subdivision in Humble has finally opened its impressive shores. It's one of only two man-made lagoons in all of Texas!

The lagoon is the centerpiece of the development located near Beltway 8 and Highway 59.

Besides the 200 palm trees surrounding the lagoon, the neighborhood also features a volleyball court, grotto, food truck courtyard and a splash pad for the community's youngest residents.

Michael Phelps — the most decorated Olympic athlete of all time — was present at the opening event.

"For me to be able to be in this, I could swim for hours and never know how long I'm going," Michael Phelps said. "That's even cooler because I don't count my laps now."

The lagoon, which is 5 million gallons of water, is surrounded by sandy beaches.

"I didn't grow up by the beach, so I like feeling the sand, so you might see me over there in a little bit putting my feet in the sand," Phelps added.