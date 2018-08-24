Moment of silence held for city servants who lost their lives during Hurricane Harvey 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A somber remembrance one year after Harvey.

Mayor Sylvester Turner led city of Houston employees in a moment of silence to remember two fallen city servants, 34-year-veteran Houston Police Sgt. Steve Perez and public works temp employee Joseph Dowell, who both died while trying to get to work during the deadly storm.

"And then there are literally hundreds of employees...police officers who were out there serving to protect [and] save," the mayor reminded everyone. "Their homes were flooding, their families were in distress, but they did not leave their post. They did not go home."

The mayor helped put the lessons of Harvey into perspective for all of us.

"Because one thing that we learned from Harvey is that it took all of us working together to move us forward," Turner said.

And it's still mind-boggling to try to fathom just how much water fell on the Bayou City during that storm.

"And if you take the Astrodome, and then multiply it by 3,200 times, gives you some sense of the amount of water that fell on the city of Houston," the mayor added.

While Houstonians have shown their great resilience and strength during and after the storm, one year later, we all can see Harvey was something we will never ever forget.