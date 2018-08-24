New leads sought after body found in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Local homicide detectives are searching for new leads after a man was found dead in the northeast Houston area a few weeks ago.

Darrel Bates was found deceased in the 8300 block of Howton Street at 8:27 a.m. on Aug. 6.

He had sustained gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

It’s possible the victim was killed in elsewhere and then brought to the location where the body was found.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.