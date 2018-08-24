SportsFix: Getting Raheel on anonymous coaches survey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Earlier this week, CBS Sports released their annual anonymous college football coaches survey, or as I like to call it, the annual dry snitching survey, where 26 D-1 coaches vote on the most overrated and underrated peers in their profession and include anonymous quotes alleging wrongdoing by their peers.

As expected, there were some good takeaways, but the one that caught my eye was how one coach called Nick Saban overrated and put the cheating label on him.

“If you count cheating and getting the best players in the country as part of running a program, he's the best in the country.”

Now, I’m not saying there isn’t cheating in college football, that would be naive, but it is weird that everyone puts cheating on a program and knows about, yet nobody is willing to do anything about it. It’s so weak anonymously calling the best program cheaters, but not doing anything about it. That’s the problem with college sports, everyone in the sport seems to just accept the bad parts and not clean up the sport for the better. Just this week, Texas A&M was under fire because a former player detailed some violations in an NCAA report. We’ll see what comes of those allegations, but if the coaches aren't willing to clean up the sport, I’m glad players are - even if it is for their benefit.