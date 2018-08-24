UT researchers make grave conclusion in unprecedented study of air quality, human life span

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Boy, could we use a breath of fresh air! That's because a new study by the University of Texas at Austin found some really depressing news about the quality of our air— it's almost deadly.

Air pollution is gonna make us all die a lot sooner like an entire year sooner.

Researchers at UT concluded better air quality could significantly extend lifespans around the world. It's the first time data from air pollution and lifespan has been studied together to see how air quality variations can affect overall life expectancy.

A team of environmental engineers and public health researchers examined fine particles in outdoor air pollution entering deep into the lungs-- increasing the risk of heart attacks, strokes, breathing diseases, and cancer.

The dirtier the air we breathe, the more likely we are to meet the Reaper!

A British Medical Journal study also spotted recent trends in life expectancy across high income countries noting how life expectancy only increased by the slightest margin from 2010 to 2016.

That means for American women, their life expectancy increased from 81.21 years to 81.40 years.

And for American men, the increase was even less, from 76.36 to 76.40 years.

So, just take a deep breath and think of what you could do with an extra year of life?