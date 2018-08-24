× VIDEO: Man set up by women he met at club, ambushed by suspects in gas station parking lot

HOUSTON— Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is searching for at least four suspects accused of luring a man to a gas station and ambushing him in south Houston.

The incident occurred on July 28 in the 2600 block of Broadway.

According to police, the victim met four women at the La Playita Bar and decided to ride with them to an after-hours club. The women stopped at a gas station and pretended to fill up the car when an unknown man came from behind one of the women and attacked the victim. The man then instructed the woman to search the victim’s pockets. As the woman conducted the search, another unknown man joined in to help. Once the suspects had the victim’s property, they got back into their vehicles and fled the scene, leaving the victim stranded at the gas station.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online.