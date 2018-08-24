VIDEO: Police release surveillance footage of suspects wanted in La Michocana Meat Market robbery in south Houston

HOUSTON— Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is searching for two men accused of robbing a meat market in south Houston.

The incident occurred on July 26 in the 1535 block of Elton Street around 11:32 a.m.

According to police, two armed men exited a white Ford single cab truck and rushed into the La Michocana Meat Market. The suspects forced everyone to the floor while approaching the cashier. One of the suspects demanded money and hit the cashier in the head. The other suspect gained access to the check cashing business inside the store and removed an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects then fled the store and got back into the Ford truck, which was later determined to be stolen.

The first suspect is described as being about 5 feet 7 inches tall weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light grey mask, grey hoodie, and grey pants.

The other suspect is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing a mask on his face and a black jacket.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online.