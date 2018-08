TEXAS CITY, Texas — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at the scene of a car crash early Friday in Texas City.

Lakresha Monique Guillory, 37, was found in the 39000 block of State Highway 3 around midnight. Investigators said the victim was found inside the vehicle, which was inside a ditch.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, police said.

The Texas Police Department is currently awaiting final autopsy results from the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.