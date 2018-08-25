× 2 injured when car flips after crash in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Two people were injured when a car slammed into another vehicle causing it to flip on its side early Saturday.

Around 1a.m., Houston police and Houston fire were called to the 8800 block of Westpark Dr. at Fondren Rd.

According to police, there was a white car traveling westbound on Westpark Dr. when it crashed into the side of an SUV.

The impact caused the SUV to flip on its side and skid into a pickup truck waiting for a red light.

The man driving the SUV and the woman driving the white car were both transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

There were no injuries reported for the driver of the pickup.