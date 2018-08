× HPD: Car flips after driver strikes curb losing control

HOUSTON — A woman lost control and flippedĀ her car after she struck a curb early Saturday.

Around 1:45a.m., the victim was driving eastbound on Richmond Ave. near Gessner Rd. when she hit the curb in the median.

According to police, the impact caused one tire to completely come off.

She was transported to the hospital in stable condition with minor injuries, police said.