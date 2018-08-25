× HPD: Man killed in drive-by shooting standing in front of his home

HOUSTON — A man was standing in front of his house when someone drove by fatally shooting him Friday night.

Houston police were called to a house in the 4700 block of Curley Oaks Dr. near Buxley St. around 7:30 pm.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20’s shot multiple times.

According to officers, the victim and another man were outside when a late-model, silver SUV drove up and someone pointed a gun out of the window opening fire.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have a couple of witnesses, but if anyone has information regarding this case, they are asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.