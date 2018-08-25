Texans fall to Rams as Watt returns to action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - The Houston Texans had a chance to win the game as the gun went off but a game-winning field goal would sail right and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Texans 21-20. It was the first loss of the preseason for the Texans.

Defensive stars J.J. Watt and JaDeveon Clowney returning to the field while quarterback Deshaun Watson so his most action of the preseason. Watson would have a rough afternoon going 3-6 for 15 yards and an interception. Running back Alfred Blue scored the first touchdown of the day and led the Texans with 45 yards rushing.

Quarterbacks Brandon Weenden and Joe Webb III each tossed a TD in the loss.

The Texans will be back in action on Thursday August 30 when they host the Dallas Cowboys in the final game of their preseason.